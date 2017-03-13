Arizona Diamondbacks: Rotation status...

Arizona Diamondbacks: Rotation status uncertain for Archie Bradley

If right-hander Archie Bradley of the Arizona Diamondbacks needed to create separation with others on the bubble for a spot in the rotation, that did not happen in his latest outing. Bradley's status remains neutral at best, but his effort Sunday against the San Francisco Giants in Scottsdale Stadium was clearly better than his last outing.

