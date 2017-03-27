Arizona Diamondbacks reassign Hank Conger, Rubby De La Rosa, Reymond Fuentes and Kristopher Negron
All four were non-roster invitees, and there's not much in the way of surprises here. De La Rosa is still recovering from his elbow issue, and has yet to appear in any Cactus League action.
