Arizona Diamondbacks reassign Arcia, Davis, Matusz and Thole to Minor League camp

14 hrs ago Read more: AZ SnakePit

Arcia is probably the only one that counts as much of a surprise, since he was leading the team in spring home-runs. That likely brings the battle for any spare outfield spots to between Gregor Blanco and Jeremy Hazelbaker : as we noted earlier this morning , the latter has had a terrible spring, but has the advantage of already being on the 40-man roster.

