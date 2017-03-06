Arizona Diamondbacks: Paul Goldschmidt had an off year in 2016

First basemen Paul Goldschmidt of the Arizona Diamondbacks finished outside the top-10 in all three triple crown categories last season Goldschmidt, known as "America's First Basemen," has said this spring that he had "off year" in 2016, but the 29-year-old was not the only high-profile player that underperformed. Goldschmidt finished with a .297 batting average, 24 home runs, and 95 RBI.

