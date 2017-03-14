Arizona Diamondbacks: Patrick Corbin steps up his game
Left-hander Patrick Corbin of the Arizona Diamondbacks was dominant against the Rangers and retired 15 straight at one point Left-hander Patrick Corbin of the Arizona Diamondbacks made a rather definite statement Tuesday afternoon. That's when he cranked out his best outing of the spring and attempted to create separation with righty Archie Bradley for the final rotation spot.
