Arizona Diamondbacks: Patrick Corbin exhibits fast ball command in spring debut

Lefty Patrick Corbin of the Arizona Diamondbacks has the most potential to separate from others and contend for a spot in the rotation Currently, in camp, manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks has a group of nine potential candidates for the five spots in then the starting rotation. Of those considered on the bubble, lefthander Patrick Corbin has the most potential to create separation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Venom Strikes.