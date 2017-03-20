Arizona Diamondbacks option Braden Shipley, Matt Koch, assign Jason Pridie and Keyvius Sampson
I was just actually writing up a bit about Shipley, so I'll say not much more about that move here, but it doesn't come as too much of a surprise. Koch , too, is likely going to be depth, and probably sits behind Shipley and Archie Bradley on the team's depth chart.
