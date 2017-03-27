Arizona Diamondbacks: Lovullo making final decisions on his bench
Here in the final week of spring training, decisions abound for manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks. This is the time where Lovullo huddles with the decision-makers and brain powers of the organization to finalize the 25-man roster, create defensive shifts, organize bullpen rotation and a plethora of other evaluations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Venom Strikes.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC