Arizona Diamondbacks: Fernando Rodney entertains in Miami

The Arizona Diamondbacks are well represented at the 2017 World Baseball Classic with major-leaguers and up and coming prospects playing for their country and international bragging rights. Paul Goldschmidt , Fernando Rodney , Daniel Descalso , Silvino Bracho , Zach Borenstein , Miguel Aguilar , Reymond Fuentes and Jeremy Bleich are representing their countries and the Diamondbacks organization.

