Arizona Diamondbacks 6, Milwaukee Brewers 3: WalKKKKKKKKer drains the Brewers

I know it's only spring training, but Taijuan Walker has looked pretty damn awesome for the Diamondbacks . Today, he may have been facing a Milwaukee Brewers line-up that was only at 50% strength - this being a split-squad day for them - but he carved up the Brewers like a wire slicing through a block of Wisconsin's finest dairy-product.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.