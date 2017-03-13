Arizona Diamondbacks 4, San Francisco Giants 12: Errors, but not much comedy

At this point in the Cactus League last year, the D-backs had a record of 12-3 with one game ending tied, and had just beaten the Cincinnati Reds 10-6, to reel off their eighth consecutive pre-season victory, part of a 19-game streak where they lost precisely once. But, of course, that level of performance proved entirely illusory once the regular season.

