Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Kansas City Royals 1: Ray of sunshine
The Diamondbacks picked up their fourth spring win in five attempts, and second in a row by a 4-1 margin, with another solid pitching performance in Surprise this afternoon. Robbie Ray got his spring back on track with three shutout innings.
