Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Cleveland Indians 4: Fit to be tied
Patrick Corbin gave the Diamondbacks a solid, if not overwhelming start against Cleveland in Goodyear this afternoon. But it was probably good enough to keep him ahead of Archie Bradley for the fifth starter's spot.
