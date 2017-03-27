Arizona Diamondbacks 2017 Preview: Prospects to Watch
The Diamondbacks do find themselves starting with a weak farm system in 2017. There isn't a lot of impact talent that can change the future of the franchise available, or at least not until June when the team picks 7th in the draft.
