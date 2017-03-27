Arizona Diamondbacks 2, Los Angeles Angels 4: A farewell to Salt River
After a quick and efficient first inning, thanks to a Mike Trout double-play, Shelby Miller ground to a halt in a second frame that required 33 pitches to complete. The Angels sent seven to the plate, but only one scored, Miller managing to escape with the bases loaded.
