Arizona Diamondbacks 10, Oakland Athletics 6: The late, late show
Taijuan Walker had one of his roughest starts this spring, being tagged for four runs in only 4.2 innings, on six hits and a walk - the latter being only his second base on balls issues this pre-season. He did still strike out four, giving him the pre-season lead for K's across all pitchers, but according to Nick Piecoro, Walker said he was battling his fastball command all night.
