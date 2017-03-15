Adrian Gonzalez lashes out at MLB over Mexico's World Baseball Classic exit
Adrian Gonzalez vowed to never again play in the World Baseball Classic after a controversial ruling second Mexico home after the first round. Adrian Gonzalez lashes out at MLB over Mexico's World Baseball Classic exit Adrian Gonzalez vowed to never again play in the World Baseball Classic after a controversial ruling second Mexico home after the first round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC