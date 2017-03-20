Ace Greinke set to start vs. Team Mexico

It will be Greinke's second start of the spring. He's in line to finish the spring with one fewer start than other Arizona pitchers, as the team wanted to bring him along a Zack Greinke has been tabbed as the Opening Day starter when the D-backs host Madison Bumgarner and the Giants on April 2 "At this point, he's going to keep that start, which will line him up for his April 2 start," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said.

