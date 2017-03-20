2017 Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Day roster all but set
We've seen a flurry of cuts, and also received some answers to questions about roles that had been looking for answers. While absolutely nothing is set in stone, and there is still time for health to intervene - either players coming down with injuries, or those currently hurt proving themselves fit again - this is where we stand as we head into the final week of spring training.
