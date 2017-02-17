Somerset Patriots LHP Jeremy Bleich S...

Somerset Patriots LHP Jeremy Bleich Signed By Arizona Diamondbacks

14 hrs ago

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have announced that left-handed pitcher Jeremy Bleich has been signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Louisiana native went 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA over 17 relief appearances with the Somerset Patriots in 2016.

