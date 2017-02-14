New Arizona GM touts rotation, expect...

New Arizona GM touts rotation, expects 'bounce-back' year

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Starting pitching was a big part of the problem a year ago for an Arizona Diamondbacks team that entered with high expectations but nosedived to a 69-win season New Arizona GM touts rotation, expects 'bounce-back' year Starting pitching was a big part of the problem a year ago for an Arizona Diamondbacks team that entered with high expectations but nosedived to a 69-win season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lhcghM SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Starting pitching was a big part of the problem a year ago for an Arizona Diamondbacks team that entered with high expectations but nosedived to a 69-win season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb 2 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,881,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC