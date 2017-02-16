Miller putting tough 2016 firmly in t...

Miller putting tough 2016 firmly in the past

Wednesday

Before heading off to his first bullpen session of 2017, right-hander Shelby Miller took a look back at his nightmarish 2016 season, which he finished with a 6.15 ERA. "I had such a bad year, it just had a snowball effect," Miller said.

Chicago, IL

