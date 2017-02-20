Miller 'comfortable and confident' after spring opener
It is only Spring Training. Shelby Miller knows this, but the D-backs right-hander also remembers not only how poorly his 2016 regular season went, but also that he didn't feel comfortable even in the spring.
