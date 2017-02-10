Mets' Syndergaard prepared to start opening day
In this Aug. 11, 2016, file photo, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard works against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of a baseball game in New York. In a clubhouse that featured a rotation that ranked among the most oft-injured last year, Syndergaard stood out and was the Last Pitcher Standing as the long season unfolded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC