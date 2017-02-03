Memorable Arizona Diamondbacks first pitches
The answer is, they all threw out first pitches in the majors last season, and so are enshrined for their efforts in Topps' First Pitch insert cards, which are part of their 2017 Baseball Series 1, released earlier in the week. Of particular interest to us as D-backs fans, are two from Chase Field: musician Luis Coronel, which happened on July 16, and tennis star Bethanie Mattek-Sands, a little over a month later .
