There are on the SoDo Mojo story from 3 hrs ago, titled Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Haniger and Vogelbach. In it, SoDo Mojo reports that:

The Mariners are hoping that young rookies Mitch Haniger and Dan Vogelbach will prove worthy of their starting positions of right field and first base respectively come spring training. Haniger and Vogelbach have been given the nod to start for the Mariners spring training squad.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.