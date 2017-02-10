John McGrath: Maybe Mariners acquirin...

John McGrath: Maybe Mariners acquiring Jean Segura, Jarrod Dyson was a steal after all

19 hrs ago

As general manager Jerry Dipoto was upgrading the Mariners' outfield defense over the winter, he also gave the team some tools for what has become a baseball antique: the stolen base. The Mariners last year had 56 steals, the second lowest full-season total since the 1977 inception of the franchise.

