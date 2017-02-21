Healthy A.J. Pollock aims to exceed 2...

Healthy A.J. Pollock aims to exceed 2015 breakout season

One of the best facts about this year's Arizona Diamondbacks: A.J. Pollock is back, healthy, and confident he can exceed the breakout season he put together in 2015. "I'm not really living two years ago," the 29-year-old center fielder said Wednesday after playing one inning in an exhibition against Grand Canyon University.

