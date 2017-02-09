Healthier D-backs have much the same roster for new manager
After general manager Dave Stewart and manager Chip Hale were fired following last season's disappointing 69-93 campaign, the Diamondbacks snagged GM Mike Hazen from Boston to take over as general manager and Torey Lovullo, John Farrell's Red Sox bench coach, as the new Arizona manager. So there will be a new atmosphere at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale when pitchers and catchers report Tuesday, followed by the full squad three days later.
