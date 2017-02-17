Goldschmidt eager to play for Team USA
Before agreeing to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, D-backs first baseman Paul Goldschmidt did his homework by calling players who had done so in the past to see if it impacted their preparation for the regular season. "A lot of them said you're even more ready because you've played in some more high-stakes games rather than just Spring Training games and the competition is higher," Goldschmidt said.
