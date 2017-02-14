Gardenhire diagnosed with prostate ca...

Gardenhire diagnosed with prostate cancer

Gardenhire, 59, said he will be taking a leave of absence from the team soon to undergo surgery to have his prostate removed. "I'm going to fight it and deal with it," said Gardenhire, who was set to begin his first season in Arizona after the team hired him this past November.

Chicago, IL

