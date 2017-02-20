Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt excited to play in WBC Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt will depart for the World Baseball Classic early next month. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2m1BamK Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo talks about his first meeting with the whole team and what the team's Saturday plans will be if it rains at spring training.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.