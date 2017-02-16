D-backs ink pair of relievers to Minors deals

Right up until pitchers and catchers reported, the D-backs were still adding veteran relievers, as they signed lefty Brian Matusz and right-hander Kevin Jepsen to Minor League contracts. Matusz and Jepsen join Tom Wilhelmsen , who signed last week; J.J. Hoover and Keyvius Sampson were inked to Minor League deals during the offseason.

