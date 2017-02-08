Countdown to Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Day: D-53, Miller Diaz
We asked you to rank the 40-man roster along with the 16 non-roster invitees to spring training, and every day between now and the eve of Opening Day, we'll have a profile of one of those Diamondbacks . Along with Matt Koch, Diaz came to the Diamondbacks in the August 2015 trade with the New York Mets for Addison Reed.
