Chris Owings could see time in the outfield corners this spring

Diamondbacks' infielder/outfielder Chris Owings is preparing for another defensive switch in 2017, the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro writes. According to GM Mike Hazen, the 25-year-old will see some time in the outfield corners during spring training in order to provide the club with extra insurance in case of injury.

