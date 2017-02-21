Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Questions, #4: Meet the Manager

To start with, here's how the various team managers in history have done during their first 162 games in charge: That works out as an average record of 77 wins in their opening season . But only once has a manager delivered a winning record right out of the gate: the winningest man in Diamondbacks history, and now the color commentator in the booth, Bob Brenly.

