Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Questions, #3: Setting a shortstop
The shortstop position has been a bit of a revolving door for the D-back, after the end of the full-time Stephen Drew era in 2010. During the six seasons since then, the most regular player was Nick Ahmed in 2015, who had 116 starts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC