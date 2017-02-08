Arizona Diamondbacks sign Hank Conger...

Arizona Diamondbacks sign Hank Conger to minor-league deal

SB Nation's Chris Cotillo was the first to report the deal , which is worth $950K if he makes the big-league roster, and up to another $450K in incentives. However, he'll have to make his way through traffic to get there, since the D-backs will have about 5.5 catchers, either on the 40-man roster or as non-roster invitees to spring training.

