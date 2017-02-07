The Diamondbacks signed infielder Daniel Descalso to a one-year deal on Tuesday, another offseason move aimed at providing balance to a lineup filled with right-handed hitters. Arizona Diamondbacks sign Daniel Descalso, adding a lefty hitter The Diamondbacks signed infielder Daniel Descalso to a one-year deal on Tuesday, another offseason move aimed at providing balance to a lineup filled with right-handed hitters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.