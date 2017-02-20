Arizona Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray Did What?

Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray may have sported a 4.90 ERA in 2016, but he racked up strikeouts at a prodigious clip. When Arizona Diamondbacks supporters and baseball fans in general think about "most single-season strikeouts per nine innings," the first names that might come to mind are MLB greats like Randy Johnson , Pedro Martinez and Nolan Ryan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.