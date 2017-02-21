Arizona Diamondbacks rank 14th for sp...

Arizona Diamondbacks rank 14th for spring training ticket prices

Read more: AZ SnakePit

Secondary ticket marketplace, TickPick , announced the results of their analysis of 2017 spring training ticket prices for all 30 teams across the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues, as games get under way this weekend. While the Diamondbacks may be cheapest by the major-league Fan Cost Index , they ranked 14th in the MLB for ticket prices measured by this survey, at an average price of $64.01.

