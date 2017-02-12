Arizona Diamondbacks: Pitchers and Ca...

Arizona Diamondbacks: Pitchers and Catchers Report to Salt River

When pitchers and catchers assemble on Feb. 13 and begin workouts the following day, the starting rotation appears in a state of flux as does offensive production from a newly-assembled catching staff. Plus, there is uncertainty about the middle infield spots, and health questions surrounding important members of the outfield.

