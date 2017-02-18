Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Hank Conger out with oblique strain
Catcher Hank Conger, who is in the Diamondbacks' camp on a minor-league contract, is dealing with a strained right oblique muscle and will be sidelined for an indefinite period of time, according to manager Torey Lovullo.
