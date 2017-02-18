Catcher Hank Conger, who is in the Diamondbacks' camp on a minor-league contract, is dealing with a strained right oblique muscle and will be sidelined for an indefinite period of time, according to manager Torey Lovullo. Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Hank Conger out with oblique strain Catcher Hank Conger, who is in the Diamondbacks' camp on a minor-league contract, is dealing with a strained right oblique muscle and will be sidelined for an indefinite period of time, according to manager Torey Lovullo.

