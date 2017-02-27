Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake Barrett: Timetable for Return Unknown
On Sunday, Jake Barrett informed the media that he had experienced shoulder stiffness since the start of spring workouts with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he has not thrown a bullpen session. Before Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies, Manager Torey Lovullo informed Venom Strikes that the 25-year-old right-hander had been shut down indefinitely.
