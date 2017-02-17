Arizona Diamondbacks 2017 season preview: New management looks to turn it around
Off the heels of a 79-83 season, the D-Backs added ace fractured his elbow just days before the season started, Greinke wasn't very good, Miller was awful and the Diamondbacks lost 93 games. The aftermath was general manager Dave Stewart being fired, manager Chip Hale being fired and front office exec Tony La Russa being stripped of most of his power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC