A Bold Trade Idea
The second half of 2016 he batted .294/.329/.584 with a wRC+ of 133 and 18 homers in 258 PAs. Since July 24th, the 25-year-old has been one of the elite sluggers in the game with a .934 OPS, 17 homers and 12 doubles in 225 plate appearances Tomas improved his fly ball percentage and his hard hit rate to support his power.
