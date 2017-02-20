2015 top 100 prospects??

So as of 2015 who were the prospects in the D-Backs organization that were in the top 100 list? And who did they get traded to, ... and for what did the D-Backs get in return? Sorry if I am plowing old ground, this particular area of fandom is new to me. Who were the guys that we lost from 2015 to 2016 that made the entire farm system tank.

