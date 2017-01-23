Zack Greinke Ranked #10 on MLB Network's "Top 10 Starting Pitchers Right Now!"
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke was ranked 10th on MLB Network's Top 10 Starting Pitchers Right Now! program yesterday. Greinke finished one spot behind the Mets ' Noah Syndergaard .
