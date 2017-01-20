Why were the Arizona Diamondbacks int...

Why were the Arizona Diamondbacks interested in Michael Saunders?

The Diamondbacks ' signing of Gregor Blanco earlier this week makes some sense, when viewed in the consensus light of the team's situation. He offers a left-handed fourth outfielder, who can back up the expected everyday starting trio of David Peralta , A.J. Pollock and Yasmany Tomas.

