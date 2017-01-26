Was Randy Johnson the best free-agent...

Was Randy Johnson the best free-agent signing in baseball history?

On MLB.com yesterday, they asked their 30 team reporters each to select the best free-agent signing in their franchise's history. Steve Gilbert must have spent all of seconds figuring out the answer to that question for the Diamondbacks : it is, far and away, Randy Johnson joining the team in 1998.

